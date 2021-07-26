Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.35. 213,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,941,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $247.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.