Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,107,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.96. 232,443 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

