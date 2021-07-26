Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $9.17 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,745 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $77.93. 17,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $78.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.