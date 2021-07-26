Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $109.46. 73,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,409. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.