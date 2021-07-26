Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $4.15 Million in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.28% of DermTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its position in DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $790,534.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $523,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,960. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,363. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.47.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

