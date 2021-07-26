Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,654 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,004. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.96.

