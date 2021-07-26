Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.00% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37,903.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.49. 29,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,524. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

