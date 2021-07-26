Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

