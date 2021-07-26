Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,664.56. 12,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,438.29. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,667.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

