Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 16,641 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the quarter. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF makes up 1.2% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 2.88% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 202,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 75,981 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,294,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,723,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the period.

FCVT traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $51.02. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $55.99.

