Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 9,372 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $138.37. 21,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,756. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

