Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 10,950 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 63,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 321,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,630,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $$20.61 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,184. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53.

