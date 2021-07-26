Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.76. 72,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,037,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

