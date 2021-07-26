Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 17,739 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.1% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,162,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,136,000 after buying an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 102,935 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.25. 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.50.

