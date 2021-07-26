Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLAPF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.83.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

