Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

NYSE GLT opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.38. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 353,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,604 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 210,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 726.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 205,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth $1,792,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

