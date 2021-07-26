Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.
NYSE GLT opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.38. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
