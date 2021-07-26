Glenview Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 625.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 154,825 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.67 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

