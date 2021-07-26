Global Social Chain Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $49,200.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00795242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

