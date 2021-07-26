Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) traded down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.68. 2,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHIQ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

