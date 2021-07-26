GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Plans GBX 6.10 Dividend

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) declared a dividend on Monday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DATA stock remained flat at $GBX 1,650 ($21.56) during midday trading on Monday. 2,188,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,603.08. GlobalData has a 1 year low of GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86). The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16.

In other news, insider Peter Harkness sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($20.45), for a total value of £234,750 ($306,702.38).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

