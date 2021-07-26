Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) shares rose 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.72 and last traded at $38.72. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77.

About Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY)

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

