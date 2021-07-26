GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoHealth by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GoHealth by 2,499.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOCO stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.18. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

