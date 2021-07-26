Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units’ Quiet Period Will Expire on August 2nd (NASDAQ:GPCOU)

Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units’ (NASDAQ:GPCOU) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 2nd. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 22nd. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GPCOU opened at $10.11 on Monday. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

About Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

