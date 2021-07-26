Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 52,950 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Vectrus worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1,231.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 166.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $44.34 on Monday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

