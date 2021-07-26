Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 144,674 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after acquiring an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XHR opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

