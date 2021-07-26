Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

