Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.25 Million Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 449,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of NETGEAR worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NETGEAR by 514.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at about $1,817,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial cut their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $165,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,601 shares of company stock worth $2,400,831 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTGR opened at $34.35 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

