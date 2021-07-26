Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Insight Enterprises worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NSIT opened at $98.54 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

