Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.36% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTH. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 118.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000.

Shares of RTH stock opened at $180.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.61. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $138.75 and a 1-year high of $180.92.

