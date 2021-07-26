Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,049 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KNSA opened at $14.50 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.