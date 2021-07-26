Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 17,161 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of JELD-WEN worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,573,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after buying an additional 618,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after buying an additional 412,480 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JELD opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.