Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 249,313 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,313 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Myovant Sciences worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 17.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 150,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 540.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.