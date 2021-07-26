Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,808 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Hilltop worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Hilltop by 2,505.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Hilltop by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hilltop by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTH. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTH opened at $31.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

