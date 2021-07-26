Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,893 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Albany International worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 422,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIN opened at $81.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,381,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

