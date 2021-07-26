Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGCU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,872,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMGCU opened at $10.00 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.