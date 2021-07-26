Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys $79,950.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 267,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

