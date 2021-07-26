Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

GDDFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

