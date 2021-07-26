Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “na” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

TSE:FOOD opened at C$9.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$721.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$6.03 and a 12 month high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

