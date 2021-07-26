Goose Finance (EGG) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $79,894.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00048382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014592 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.91 or 0.00795813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

