Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.26

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Several analysts recently commented on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

