Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.98% of Granite Construction worth $36,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Granite Construction by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $37.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

GVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

