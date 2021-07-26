Graphlinq Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $609,841.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $6.16 million and $609,841.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00813387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.