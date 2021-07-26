GravityCoin (GXX) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $20,293.59 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00038018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00112138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,216.71 or 0.99619941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.95 or 0.00821634 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,045,522 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

