Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Great Ajax worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 51,506 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $12.93 on Monday. Great Ajax Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

AJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Great Ajax Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

