Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.30

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

GPEAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

