Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GPEAF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GPEAF opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

