Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Maxim Group upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $103.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

