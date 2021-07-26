Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.49 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,809 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $41.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

