Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,501 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 2,914.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.51. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $66.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

