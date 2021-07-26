Great-West Lifeco (GWO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Great-West Lifeco (TSE: GWO):

7/26/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

7/23/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

7/23/2021 – Great-West Lifeco was given a new C$37.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial.

7/22/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “market perfom” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a one year low of C$23.55 and a one year high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

